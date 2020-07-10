23-year-old Maame Esi Forson boasts of a $139,000 mansion, 25 Plots of Land, 10 Taxis and more

Maame Esi Forson, who is an actress and comedienne, has in an interview with ZionFelix revealed that she owns a mansion worth 600,000 Ghana cedis ($139,000), 25 plots of land and 10 taxis among her numerous property.

READ ALSO: I want a relationship not carship -Adebayor fires Funny Face after he unfollowed him

The actress who features in new TV series titled ”My Classmates” showing on Joy Prime TV listed the possessions she has amassed so far from her businesses and acting career.

Zion who was impressed by the young lady’s success applauded her and mentioned that he was indeed proud of her.

The winner of the Emmy’s Pan African Communicator Award commended the young lady while spurring her on to achieve even more success.

READ ALSO: Captain Smart hits Angel Fm studios dressed like a woman

In response to Zion’s question of how she has been able to achieve so much at such a young age, Esi stated that regardless of how young she is, she had some very successful people directing and managing her life.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

She attributed her success to making the right decisions from a very young age.