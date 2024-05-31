type here...
I have 7 expensive cars but don’t own a house yet so I still rent – Bukom Banku reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku has exclusively disclosed in the course of an interview with Nana Ama Mcbrown that he doesn’t own a house yet.

During an appearance on Onua TV, boxer with a top-notch humor disclosed that he has plenty lands and 7 cars but doesn’t own a house yet.

As stated by the 43-year-old, whose real name is Braimah Kamoko, he owns seven cars and separate plots of land in Accra, Kasoa and in the Eastern Region.

The retired boxer noted that although he doesn’t have a house yet, he takes care of all of his children from his earnings.

“I have seven cars to drive me around Ga Mashie, but I don’t have a house. I only have lands. But I use my earnings to take care of my children.

Maybe he (points to his son Abu Kamoko) can build me a house, but personally I don’t own a house. I have lands in Ga Mashie and Kasoa. The ones in the Eastern region, I can’t even count them,” – He told Onua TV.

Netizens Reactions…

Ayeripo Abiaya – It surprising what priority is to own lands and cars without a house, so where does he sleeps with all his cars and family, in a hotel or a family house? If it’s true he shouldn’t have even disclose it in public.

Bernard Junior – Masa you have tried your best so far.Most people don’t even have a car or a land. Applause!!!

Bryt Nanayaw-Tsemafo Arthur – This is how they all end up on social media begging for help when they’re way older and can’t do nothing. 7 cars, I hope these are commercial vehicles making money for him.

Nana Agyei Mireku – Everyone have his or her own priority,so I don’t have a problem with him.

Source:GHpage

