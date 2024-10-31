I Have A Kidney Failure- Dr. UN Cries As He Begs For Help

Controversial Ghanaian content creator, Dr. UN has proclaimed that he is unwell and needs the support of Ghanaians- both the rich and the poor.

In a viral video, Dr. UN is looking extremely pale, as he sits with a woman, obviously a family member.

Dr. UN in the video announced that Ghanaians hardly hear from him these days because he has been unwell.

According to him, he has been diagnosed with kidney failure and is to undergo surgery.

The once-upon-a-time musician mentioned names of some affluent and popular Ghanaian personalities such as Nana Ama McBrown, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy just to mention a few to come to his aid.