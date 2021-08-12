- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo lost her house a few days ago after a fire gutted and razed it down despite attempts by the National Fire Service to try and bring the situation under control.

Beverly Afaglo after the incident revealed that she has lost everything from her panties, dresses, wigs, passport and other things adding that the only thing left is the dress she is wearing.

Due to this unfortunate incident, the actress through her management released a statement explaining how the fire started.

In the same statement, they solicited help from the public to help the actress get back to her feet by giving out a mobile number for people to send their donations.

Not just that but her friends in the industry Yvonne Nelson and musician Chase set up a Gofundme account trying to solicit an amount of $20,000 for her.

See screenshot below:

Following this, some netizens have dug deep into their archives and have released a video of the actress bragging about being rich and having lots of properties across the country.

According to her in the video, her father was a very rich man before his death and owned properties in the country which she inherited some after he died.

She continued that she was a landlady and takes rent every month adding that she is not broke.

Watch the video below:

In a new development, she has revealed in an interview that her husband Eugene Baah aka Choirmaster of Praye fame has relocated outside Ghana hence nothing has been heard from him since the unfortunate incident.