I Have A Lot To Say About Shatta Wale So I Will Write A Book- Shatta Michy

Shatta Michy, baby mama of dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale has stated that the latter has a skeleton in his cupboard.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra-based Accra FM, Shatta Michy stated that she does not understand why Shatta Wale would publicly label her an ingrate.

The now media personality stated that the last time she checked, Shatta Wale did not do anything great for her neither was she an ingrate.

Instead, Shatta Michy said that it is she, who Shatta Wale has been ungrateful to, but she chose to ignore.

According to her, she has a lot of dirty secrets about the musician that if she is to uncover them, she might have to write a book just like Yvvone Nelson sometime back!