I have about 100 houses in Kumasi

Currently, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi is in the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) as his legal team continues efforts to meet the stringent conditions attached to his GH?50 million bail.

Wontumi was arrested on Tuesday, May 27, following a summons by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

He is currently under EOCO’s watch over allegations of financial impropriety related to transactions involving the Ghana Export-Import Bank (EXIMBANK).

His legal representatives have so far secured one surety and are actively working to obtain a second to meet the bail conditions fully.

Earlier speculation suggested that former Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong might serve as a surety.

However, sources close to the matter have stated that Kennedy Agyapong is not part of the bail arrangement, despite having publicly expressed interest in supporting Wontumi.

Amidst the brouhaha, an interview Chairman Wontuimi had with Serwaa Amihere a little over 6 months ago has surfaced on social media.

In the interview, Chairman Wontumi bragged that he has over 100 houses in Kumasi alone.

According to him, even in some places, he has about 69 houses; hence, whatever his critics have, he has more.

