type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI have about 800 unreleased songs - Sarkodie
Entertainment

I have about 800 unreleased songs – Sarkodie

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie born Micheal Owus Addo has stated that he has over 800 unreleased songs.

He made this disclosure while on #TheDryvShow with Kojo Manuel and DJ MIC Smith on YFM, Accra on Monday 13th February 2023.

He explained that some of his 800 unreleased songs are full songs, some with a chorus and the rest with one verse only.

Coming up then as a young musician, Sarkodie recalled that he used to record a lot of songs and his pace was high speed compared to now, he admits that he is a bit slow.

“…from that time till now I have like, I don’t want to exaggerate. I can get close to like 800 songs unreleased. Some full songs, some with a chorus, some with one verse…” Sarkodie told the host.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie finally addresses controversies around his Stir It Up feature with Bob Marley

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 14, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    83 %
    2.6mph
    97 %
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News