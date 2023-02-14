I have about 800 unreleased songs – Sarkodie

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie born Micheal Owus Addo has stated that he has over 800 unreleased songs.

He made this disclosure while on #TheDryvShow with Kojo Manuel and DJ MIC Smith on YFM, Accra on Monday 13th February 2023.

He explained that some of his 800 unreleased songs are full songs, some with a chorus and the rest with one verse only.

Coming up then as a young musician, Sarkodie recalled that he used to record a lot of songs and his pace was high speed compared to now, he admits that he is a bit slow.

“…from that time till now I have like, I don’t want to exaggerate. I can get close to like 800 songs unreleased. Some full songs, some with a chorus, some with one verse…” Sarkodie told the host.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie finally addresses controversies around his Stir It Up feature with Bob Marley