Pappy Kojo has disclosed that he has never insulted his bestie actress Yvonne Nelson as some people believe on social media.

His comment comes as a surprise because Pappy Kojo has always been insulting Yvonne at any given chance, which made people furious as to why he would choose to attack his former best friend.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, he disclosed he was sorry for insulting Yvonne but the person he has been insulting is not who Ghanaians think he is referring to.

He is sorry for his past actions, which may have offended many people and he has reached out to apologize to all the people he attacked.

He explained that he had also reached out to Yvonne to apologize to her for his actions and added that the Yvonne he has been insulting isn’t actress Yvonne Nelson.

“I have regretted my past actions. I have apologized to everyone I have offended.”

“I never insulted Yvonne Nelson. I never mentioned her name. I was always mentioning the name ‘Yvonne’ but it was not Yvonne Nelson. She is not the only person with that name in Ghana. I have called the actual Yvonne I insulted and apologised to her.”

Watch the video below: