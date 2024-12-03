GhPageEntertainmentI Have Become A Celebrity After Insulting Otumfour- Afia Pokuaa Brags
Entertainment

I Have Become A Celebrity After Insulting Otumfour- Afia Pokuaa Brags

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

If you were worried about Afia Pokua, then you are only fooling yourself.

The young girl who became the topic of online discussion has bragged that things are far better today than ever.

Speaking in an interview monitored by Gh Page, Afia Pokua said that insulting Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu had helped her a lot.

She claims insulting the Asantehene was characterized by a lot of negative outcomes, the positives outweigh the negatives.

According to her, she has gotten a lot of great opportunities after insulting Otumfour Osei Tutu.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Accra
clear sky
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
74 %
1.6mph
0 %
Wed
89 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways