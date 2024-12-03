I Have Become A Celebrity After Insulting Otumfour- Afia Pokuaa Brags

If you were worried about Afia Pokua, then you are only fooling yourself.

The young girl who became the topic of online discussion has bragged that things are far better today than ever.

Speaking in an interview monitored by Gh Page, Afia Pokua said that insulting Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu had helped her a lot.

She claims insulting the Asantehene was characterized by a lot of negative outcomes, the positives outweigh the negatives.

According to her, she has gotten a lot of great opportunities after insulting Otumfour Osei Tutu.