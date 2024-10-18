GhPageEntertainmentI Have Been Crying Since My Son’s Accident, Please Forgive Me- Salifu...
I Have Been Crying Since My Son’s Accident, Please Forgive Me- Salifu Amoako Begs Ghanaians

By Mzta Churchill
Trending Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Salifu Amoako AKA “I drive in Ghana without a license”, has verbally addressed his son’s issue for the first time.

In a viral self-recorded video chanced by Ghpage.com, the man of God has rendered an unqualified apology to the family of the two girls, and Ghanaians at large.

Salifu Amoako divulged in his viral video that he was taken aback when he heard about his son’s fatal accident that claimed the lives of two young beautiful girls.

He noted that he has been crying since the accident and thinks that it is high time he publicly addressed the issue and rendered an unqualified apology to the bereaved family and Ghanaians at large.

He implored his colleagues men and women of God to help him make it more official by joining him in apologizing to Ghanaians and the bereaved family.

To prove that he was remorseful, the popular Ghanaian man of God knelt to say sorry to Ghanaians and the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the family of the two pulchritudinous girls who bought their ticket to the land of silence via the East Legon fatal accident is still in a state of melancholy.

In a new development, plans are far advanced toward a candlelight vigil slated to come off tomorrow, Friday, 18th October 2024.

Per the pieces of information available to us at Ghpage.com, the candlelight vigil aims at honoring the duo, following their sudden demise.

On the other side, Prophet Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako have been granted a 50k bail.

The duo was arrested on Tuesday, 15th October 2024, and put before the court on Wednesday, 16th October 2024.

Source:GH PAGE

