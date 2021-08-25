- Advertisement -

Lawmaker and businessman Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has shared a story of how he got scammed by a young man to a tune of $7 million.

According to the Member of Parliament for Assin South revealed that a young man of 39-years apporached him and he decided to help him out by buying him a machine worth that amount.

He continued that to his amazement, the young man had a different plan and has taken the machine away.

The maverick politician explained that he is pissed by the actions of the guy who can just look at 61-year-old man like him Kennedy and just decide to swindle him.

Watch the video below:

Kennedy Agyapong explained that he is very pissed with the action of the young man and would go all the way out to make sure he takes serious actions against him.

He vowed to destroy the work of the guy and his team whether he pays for the machine or not.

Kennedy revealed that people have started begging but there is no way he is going to listen to them stating that he doesn’t care about whatever happens to the young man.