type here...
Entertainment

I have been through enough already- Abu Trica

By Mzta Churchill

Rich man Abu Trica spoke for the first time after the FBI’s brouhaha.

Abu Trica was a common name many Ghanaians name anytime the FBI and EOCO attempt to question the wealth of young Ghanaians.

While many think the young man is into legit business that makes her a lot of money, others think he has a skeleton in his cupboard.

READ ALSO: The black box of the crashed helicopter has been found- more details

As a result, many have asked, and still anticipate the FBI investigating Abu Trica.

Amid all these back and forth, Abu Trica did not say anything at all.

However, after some time, Abu Trica spoke for the first time, revealing that he had been through a lot.

According to him, “I gotta stick to whoever brings me peace… I go through enough already”.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I have chopped many women including nurses in Ghana- 66-year-old man brags

My boyfriend sleeps with me every day I visit him, he started sleeping with me when I was 7...

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, August 9, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Female soldier dismissed for undressing on TikTok

Phindilesleper

BBNAIJA 2025: Kayikunmi and Isabella’s all-loved-up session video

Kayikunmi and Isabella

Female soldier in viral video apologises

Female soldier

Mahama will regret becoming president again – De Lighter Roja

14-year-old boy shoots his parents to death

Florida
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways