I have been through enough already- Abu Trica

Rich man Abu Trica spoke for the first time after the FBI’s brouhaha.

Abu Trica was a common name many Ghanaians name anytime the FBI and EOCO attempt to question the wealth of young Ghanaians.

While many think the young man is into legit business that makes her a lot of money, others think he has a skeleton in his cupboard.

As a result, many have asked, and still anticipate the FBI investigating Abu Trica.

Amid all these back and forth, Abu Trica did not say anything at all.

However, after some time, Abu Trica spoke for the first time, revealing that he had been through a lot.

According to him, “I gotta stick to whoever brings me peace… I go through enough already”.