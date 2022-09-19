type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"I have been using the same phone for eight years" - Wizkid
Entertainment

“I have been using the same phone for eight years” – Wizkid

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer Wizkid has said he has never been in a haste to change his mobile phone.

According to him, he has been using the same phone for over eight years and has not even thought of changing it.

The Essense” hitmaker made these comments on the back of the notice surrounding the release of the new iPhone 14 series.

In an interview with Apple Music, Wizkid intimated that changing his phone is never a problem but he feels okay using the same phone for years.

She would have also changed her phone number following the “Brown Skin Girl” collaboration with American singer Beyonce in her Lion King album, the interviewer said. However, Wizkid scoffed at this.

He smiled and responded that he had already blocked so many individuals on his old number over the years when asked if he would be doing the same on his new phone.

He added that the old number is being kept because not many people have it.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, September 19, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    75.3 ° F
    75.3 °
    75.3 °
    88 %
    2.9mph
    100 %
    Mon
    75 °
    Tue
    77 °
    Wed
    81 °
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News