I have chopped many women including nurses in Ghana- 66-year-old man brags

By Mzta Churchill

A 66-year-old man has bragged about being able to lure some Ghanaian nurses into bed.

The man whom many believed was disabled has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that despite his looks, he has been in an amorous relationship with numerous women.

Speaking with MFK on Lawson Afisem, the aged man disclosed that before he met his current girlfriend, Josephine, he had been in a relationship with 10 different women.

He added that, following Josephine, he is currently with a Ghanaian nurse who is still under training.

“I have cheated on Josephine just once. The lady is a nursing training student”, he said.

Talking about how he met the Ghanaian nurse, the man disclosed that he proposed to the nurse the normal way any other man would propose to a girl he likes.

