GhPageEntertainmentI Have Come To Kumasi To Destroy Shatta Wale- Sally Mann
Entertainment

I Have Come To Kumasi To Destroy Shatta Wale- Sally Mann

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Controversial media personality, Sally Mann is currently in Kumaei for the wrong reason you can think of.

The media personality said that she is currently in Kumasi to gather some people, obviously those who share the same idea of bringing Shatta Wale down.

She disclosed during an interview with Ike on Angel FM which Gh Page monitored.

Sally Mann has said that she is done organizing people in Accra against Shatta Wale so, she thinks to make things work at a fast rate, she decided to come to Kumasi.

According to her, she has so far organized 52 people in Accra against the dancehall enigma.

She added that even though she came to Kumasi recently, she has so far been able to organize 13 people against Shatta Wale.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Saturday, November 16, 2024
Accra
mist
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
0.6mph
20 %
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways