I Have Come To Kumasi To Destroy Shatta Wale- Sally Mann

Controversial media personality, Sally Mann is currently in Kumaei for the wrong reason you can think of.

The media personality said that she is currently in Kumasi to gather some people, obviously those who share the same idea of bringing Shatta Wale down.

She disclosed during an interview with Ike on Angel FM which Gh Page monitored.

Sally Mann has said that she is done organizing people in Accra against Shatta Wale so, she thinks to make things work at a fast rate, she decided to come to Kumasi.

According to her, she has so far organized 52 people in Accra against the dancehall enigma.

She added that even though she came to Kumasi recently, she has so far been able to organize 13 people against Shatta Wale.