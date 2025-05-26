type here...
I have cursed and k!lled people because God’s punishment delays- pastor reveals

By Mzta Churchill

A man of God who doubles as a landlord has disclosed that he prefers using the traditional way to God’s way when it comes to punishment.

Speaking with MFK on Lawson Afisem, the man of God shockingly disclosed that he is known within his house among other close associates for cursing.

He noted that, when someone, most especially, his tenants insults him or argues with him, he curses them.

According to him, he has cursed numerous people, bragging that through his curses, people have bought their tickets to the land of silence.

He recounted how he cursed one of his female tenants after the latter argued with him, and denigrated him.

He bragged that following his curse, the young lady died even though came to later apologize to him.

When asked why he curses people instead of asking God to punish such since he is a man of God, he stated that God’s punishment delays a lot, and he does not like that.

He shockingly revealed that, even with the curses, he uses other foreign deities to facilitate things so that the curses would work as soon as possible.

