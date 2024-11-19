I Have Dated 3 Guys Ever Since I Was Born- Sista Afia

GhPageEntertainmentI Have Dated 3 Guys Ever Since I Was Born- Sista Afia
By Mzta Churchill
Ghanaian musician, Sista Afia has revealed the number of guys she has dated ever since she was born.

The musician who claims to be a business tycoon has falsified claims of being a bad girl, or better still, an industry machine.

Speaking in an interview monitored by Gh Page, Sista Afia disclosed the number of guys she has dated ever since she was born.

According to her, she has dated only three guys ever since she was born, claiming many guys approach her but she ignores them because she is focused and doesn’t want anything to jeopardize her dreams.


She noted that ““Every woman wants to be with a man who will be in her space to support her whenever she needs it. Body no be fire wood and of course I desire to be with someone. But I want to invest in myself and work on my relationships with the opposite sex. The three men I dated and broke it off with want to come back but I am still thinking about it.”

