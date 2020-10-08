type here...
By Qwame Benedict
I have dated 999 men - Adwoa Smart
Veteran actress Adwoa Smart born Belinda Naa Ode Oku has shocking revealed that she has dated 999 men in her entire life which has left a lot of people in surprise.

She made this revelation during an interview with Quophi Okyeame on Angel FM Drive Time show.

Answering a question about marriage and relationships, she openly stated that she has dated Nine hundred and Ninety-nine men ever since she came of age.

She went on to say that surprisingly none of the men she dated ever brought up the idea of marrying her so still at her age, she has never married before.

Adwoa Smart was born to Mr and Mrs. Oku at Abossey Okai in Accra. She was not able to complete basic school because her colleagues made fun of her.

She has acted and featured in various movies in the past decades.

In 1990 at 18, Adwoa Smart fell in love with a 35 year old man called Nana Yaw, one of the musicians of the Obra Soul Train. Two years later, they were blessed with a baby girl who however died after seven months.

Adwoa met another young man, a 34 year old businessman called Alex in 1993 who promised to marry her.

But while they were planning for their future together, Alex wanted them to have a baby but she was not ready for it because she was always thinking of marriage first.

