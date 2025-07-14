type here...
I have done 35 abortions at age 20, now I cannot give birth- lady cries out

By Mzta Churchill

A young lady has cried buckets of tears after she was told that she cannot give birth.

Sharing her story online, the lady said that she recently visited the hospital only to find out that she cannot give birth for the rest of her life.

At age 20, the young lady claims she is happily married to a successful businessman, however, getting a child has become something very difficult.

Seeking medical help, the lady noted that she was told that she could not give birth because of the numerous abortions she had undergone.

According to her, despite her young age, she has had about 35 abortions,k!lling 35 innocent kids for reasons best known to her.

