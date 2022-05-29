type here...
“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi claims in fresh video to Justin Dean

By Albert
In the midst of her marital crisis, popular dancer Korra Obidi makes subtle statements about returning to her ex.

This comes weeks after the mother of two and her estranged ex-husband, Justin Dean, had back-and-forth social media tantrums.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Korra Obidi hinted in a video that she had returned to her ex. However, it was unclear whether she meant her ex-husband or an ex-boyfriend.

“I already did,” she wrote in the caption to the song that states ‘I may be able to go back to my ex-boyfriend.’

Korra Obidi and Justin Dena’s promising marriage has hit the rocks and they appear not to be going out of the news anytime soon.

