“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi claims in fresh video to Justin Dean

- Advertisement -

In the midst of her marital crisis, popular dancer Korra Obidi makes subtle statements about returning to her ex.

This comes weeks after the mother of two and her estranged ex-husband, Justin Dean, had back-and-forth social media tantrums.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Korra Obidi hinted in a video that she had returned to her ex. However, it was unclear whether she meant her ex-husband or an ex-boyfriend.

“I already did,” she wrote in the caption to the song that states ‘I may be able to go back to my ex-boyfriend.’

Korra Obidi and Justin Dena’s promising marriage has hit the rocks and they appear not to be going out of the news anytime soon.