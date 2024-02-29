I Have Interviewed Almost All The Celebrities In Ghana- Afua Asantewaa Brags

- Advertisement -

Brand ambassador for Ike City Hotel, Afua Asantewaa claims that she has interviewed almost all the celebrities in Ghana; actors, actresses, musicians, and other top personalities.

This comes after the internet sensation was dragged by netizens of becoming annoying after her sing-a-thon attempt made her famous.

Netizens have said that Afua Asantewaa should stop spewing “rubbish” during her interviews because she was a nobody before her sing-a-thon attempt came into the picture.

Others have also opined that the Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attemptee should stop granting interviews because there is no news about her following her disqualification by the Guinness World Record.

In her response to critics, Afua Asantewaa said that she was a very popular journalist who got the opportunity to interview almost all the celebrities in Ghana before her sing-a-thon attempt.

According to her, if Ghanaians saw many celebrities and personalities at her sing-a-thon attempt, it was not because they were idle and felt like coming but because she had built a rapport with them before the commencement of her attempt.

“I am a journalist and I have interviewed almost all the actors, musicians, and celebs who came to show me love at the Akwaaba Village, so it’s not like I was seeing them for the first time”, she said.

Afua claims she would not say that her sing-a-thon attempt gave her recognition, she still maintains that she was very

“First of all, sina-a-thon was not for fame because I already had it. I meet celebrities all the time and all those who passed through the Akwaaba village during my singing marathon were people I encounter often,” she said.

“Although I will not rule out the fact that sing-a-thon made a lot more people know about me, I was famous in my own way”, she added.