type here...
Entertainment

I have left Nana Agradaa’s church- former church member explains why

By Mzta Churchill

A former member of Nana Agradaa’s church has the taken to social media to announce that henceforth, she seizes to be a church member.

The church member made her intentions of quitting the church known via a recent interview monitored by Gh Page.

The church member revealed that she has been attending Nana Agradaa’s church for the past 3 years and thinks it is high time she stopped now.

According to her, she went to Agradaa’s church because she proclaimed she had become a born-again after being a fetish priestess for years.

She noted that she did not believe Nana Agradaa had indeed changed, so, she went to the church to observe things, but after visiting the church, she became a staunch member of the church.

Speaking on some of the importance she gained from being a church member, the young lady disclosed that Nana Agradaa did many good things for her.

To mention a few, she stated that Nana Agradaa took care of her 11 children in addition to giving her money anytime she went to church.

Despite all the benefits she derived from the church, she disclosed that she has over the years been fighting people because of being Agradaa’s church member.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Being loyal to Evangelist Tupac, the young woman said anytime she heard people insult Nana Agradaa, she fought and defended her even in her absence.

However, she revealed that she has been fighting for years, and fighting many people all because she attends Nana Agradaa’s church, so, she has left, adding that, her sister too has quit.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Ungrateful Delay has delayed me- Nana Tornado

I have forgiven Kwaku Manu because of Rashad & King Asu B- Okatakyie Afrifa

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, June 16, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Cheating wife

GH Kobby’s father speaks for the first time

Yaa Baby GH Kobby

I have left Nana Agradaa’s church- former church member explains why

Kwaku Manu sells cocaine, k!lled his school children for rituals- Okatakyie Afrifa

Okyeame Quophi finally addresses rumours of beating his wife Stacy Amoateng

Okyeame Quophi and Stacy Amoateng
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways