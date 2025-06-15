I have left Nana Agradaa’s church- former church member explains why

A former member of Nana Agradaa’s church has the taken to social media to announce that henceforth, she seizes to be a church member.

The church member made her intentions of quitting the church known via a recent interview monitored by Gh Page.

The church member revealed that she has been attending Nana Agradaa’s church for the past 3 years and thinks it is high time she stopped now.

According to her, she went to Agradaa’s church because she proclaimed she had become a born-again after being a fetish priestess for years.

She noted that she did not believe Nana Agradaa had indeed changed, so, she went to the church to observe things, but after visiting the church, she became a staunch member of the church.

Speaking on some of the importance she gained from being a church member, the young lady disclosed that Nana Agradaa did many good things for her.

To mention a few, she stated that Nana Agradaa took care of her 11 children in addition to giving her money anytime she went to church.

Despite all the benefits she derived from the church, she disclosed that she has over the years been fighting people because of being Agradaa’s church member.

Being loyal to Evangelist Tupac, the young woman said anytime she heard people insult Nana Agradaa, she fought and defended her even in her absence.

However, she revealed that she has been fighting for years, and fighting many people all because she attends Nana Agradaa’s church, so, she has left, adding that, her sister too has quit.