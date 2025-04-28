I have located where that big headed fool lives- Kevin Taylor threatens to get Kwadwo Sheldon arrested

Loudmouth media personality, Kevin Taylor has rekindled his beef with his colleague, Kwadwo Sheldon.

In a new post sighted by Gh Page, Kevin Taylor claims he has been able to locate where Kwadwo Sheldon lives in Virginia.

He said, “I have located where that big-headed fool lives in Virginia”.

According to him, since he knows where the media personality lives, “I will make sure ICE picks him up”.

Kevin Taylor noted that not only Kwadwo Sheldon, but he will make sure the person who is trying to fake documents for him is equally picked up.

“and also the person trying to fake documents for him. I promise you Gbeiiiin”, he promised.