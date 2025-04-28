type here...
Entertainment

I have located where that big headed fool lives- Kevin Taylor threatens to get Kwadwo Sheldon arrested

By Mzta Churchill

Loudmouth media personality, Kevin Taylor has rekindled his beef with his colleague, Kwadwo Sheldon.

In a new post sighted by Gh Page, Kevin Taylor claims he has been able to locate where Kwadwo Sheldon lives in Virginia.

He said, “I have located where that big-headed fool lives in Virginia”.

According to him, since he knows where the media personality lives, “I will make sure ICE picks him up”.

Kevin Taylor noted that not only Kwadwo Sheldon, but he will make sure the person who is trying to fake documents for him is equally picked up.

“and also the person trying to fake documents for him. I promise you Gbeiiiin”, he promised.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Okatakyie Afrifa curses president Mahama

17 year old girl k!lls her husband for trying to have s3x with her

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, April 29, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Groom & friends arrested for killing wife during a foursome

Couple crying woman

Access Bank worker films 400 Videos of naked colleagues in the office

Stephen Ifeanyichukwu Ejezie

Agogo lady in viral room video insults critics

Agogo Lady

Fresh UNI graduate found dead inside her boyfriend’s room

Adjata and her boyfriend

Ayisha Modi pro max- Hopeson Ardoye reveals Samira Bawumia is for the street as he exposes Dr. Bawumia & wife big-time

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways