I have my own house so I won’t let tenants on social media pressure me – Nana Ama Mcbrown blast poor people

Multiple award winning Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Empress Nana Ama McBrown, says she won’t succumb to the pressures on social media.

Mcbrown have been in the news recently with rumors about her marriage circulating on social platforms and various blogs but she has emphasized that none of these comments have influenced her decisions.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Nana Ama McBrown stated that she doesn’t feel any pressure because those commenting online are not responsible for her well-being. She pointed out that she is financially independent and providing for herself than those who keep pulling her name in the mud.

“I don’t have any pressure. I feed myself. I drive my own car, I bought it myself. I fuel my own car, I live in my own house that I built with my husband. We are fine. I won’t allow anyone who’s still renting to give me any pressure. There’s no pressure at all,” she confidently declared.