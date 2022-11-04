Self-made Ghanain female media guru, born Deloris Frimpong Manso but professionally known as Delay has emphatically stated that she will never depend on her husband if she marries.

Speaking to a group of youth at an event, the TV and radio show host cum entrepreneur proudly revealed that she had made s lot of money herself and for that reason, she will never need the financial assistance of her future husband.

According to Delay, she has her own running businesses, cars and houses therefore her future partner will never have to think about rent or what they’ll eat because she will always provide.

Talking about the type of man she wants to marry, Delay stressed that all she needs is for her partner to be hardworking and full of potential – Wealth isn’t part of the qualities she looks for in a man.

While speaking, she claimed that her only headache in life now is choosing one of her many cars to cruise in town with.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Delay set to start new business in bread making

