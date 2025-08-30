I have never proposed to a lady before, they chase me & call me lover boy- Shatta Bandle brags

Self-acclaimed Africa’s richest, Shatta Bandle has bragged that it is ladies who propose to him and not vice versa.

Speaking in a recent interview sighted by Gh Page, Shatta Bandle disclosed that he presently has three beautiful wives.

He went on to state that, he has two children with his first and second wives, one each, and the third wife is heavily pregnant and will be delivering very soon.

When asked how he managed to get three beautiful wives, Shatta Bandle bragged about being a lover boy, stating that ladies call him Lover Boy.

According to him, he has never proposed to a lady before, however, he has dated and slept with numerous ladies from diverse countries.

Shatta Bandle noted that it is the ladies who approach him with a love proposal, and after the proposals are submitted, he goes through, studies the ladies involved, and chooses wisely from the many.

“I have three wives. I have two kids but one is loading. I just had my second child last week. It is normal”, he said.

“You know something, I’m a Ghanaian but when you go to Lagos, they call me lover boy. Many ladies disturb me with proposals”, he added.