type here...
Entertainment

I have never seen a teacher driving Rolls Royce- Shatta Wale

By Mzta Churchill
Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has said that he does not see any sense in the saying that without school one cannot become successful.

Shatta Wale has said that anytime he hears such, he wonders what triggers the speakers to make such articulations.

Shatta believes becoming successful in life has nothing to do with formal education, even though it sometimes facilitates things.

He funnily revealed that despite the saying that without education no one can become successful in life, he has never seen a teacher driving a Rolls Royce before.

The musician thinks if indeed, formal education is the gateway to success, teachers should be the richest people on planet Earth.

Shatta Wale’s post - GhPage
Shatta Wale - GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

No invitation, no red carpet- TGMA organizers warn

Nana B and Kevin Taylor

I will be live on Sunday to expose Nana B- Kevin Taylor

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, May 6, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sylvia bites Raymond’s manhood

Sylvia and Raymond

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

I gave him 480k Cedis after he gossiped about Bawumia to me- Kennedy Agyapong replies Abronye

Don’t call me Katawere- Cheddar warns

Miriam allegedly murdered by her ex

Miriam
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways