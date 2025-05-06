I have never seen a teacher driving Rolls Royce- Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has said that he does not see any sense in the saying that without school one cannot become successful.

Shatta Wale has said that anytime he hears such, he wonders what triggers the speakers to make such articulations.

Shatta believes becoming successful in life has nothing to do with formal education, even though it sometimes facilitates things.

He funnily revealed that despite the saying that without education no one can become successful in life, he has never seen a teacher driving a Rolls Royce before.

The musician thinks if indeed, formal education is the gateway to success, teachers should be the richest people on planet Earth.