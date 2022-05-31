- Advertisement -

Former Black Stars of Ghana captain, Baby Jet Asamoah Gyan has shockingly revealed that he has never smoked marijuana or taken alcohol in his entire life.

Speaking in an interview with Sompa FM based in Kumasi, Asamoah Gyan claimed that although he spends time with people who drink and smoke weed but he has never had a taste of it adding that he has only smoked shisha once

“I’ve never drunk alcohol in my entire life. I don’t drink alcohol and I don’t smoke marijuana too. The only thing I have smoked in my life is shisha,”

In the course of the on-air radio discussion, the football star also spoke about his book “The Legyandary” saying that it provides a blueprint for people who want to be like him.

This disclosure from Asamoah Gyan has shocked many Ghanaians because as we all know, most stars soak themselves in alcohol and hard drugs.