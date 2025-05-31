type here...
I have never stolen before- Lion Spirito

By Mzta Churchill

Kumasi budo, Lion Spirito has refuted claims that he is into stealing and uses dubious means to amass wealth.

Speaking with Bullet on Sikka FM monitored by Gh Page, Spirito stated that there is no iota of truth in such speculations, hence, Ghanaians should sweep them under the canopy.

According to Spirito, he works extremely hard to make money, stating that he has employed other youngsters because he does not want to see them go astray.

Spirito went on to disclose that ever since he was born, he has never envied someone, neither has he stolen anything before.

When asked how he feels when people label him a bad person, the Kumasi budo stated that initially he was being tickled by such statements, however, he has now come to realize that people believe what they want to, so, there is no way he can make people understand him.

He noted that people will get to understand and believe him, but that time, it might be too late.

