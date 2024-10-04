Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has denied media reports that she has gone under the knife to enhance her body.

According to the movie star, she has heard a lot of people say she has gone to do BBL hence her banging body but she wants to state categorically that those rumours are false.

In an interview, she revealed that she is very comfortable with her body and doesn’t see the need to go under the knife to make her look more nicer or beautiful.

“Yes, it is. I think I’ve even lost more weight now. I haven’t done BBL but I don’t have a problem with people who go under the knife. I think I am still too young, and I’m okay with my body. I don’t need to go under it now but should there be a reason to go I will,” she said.

However, when she was asked if she would consider going under the knife one day for BBL she retorted “Never”.