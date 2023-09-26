“I have no hand in the death of Mohbad” – Naira Marley release official statement

- Advertisement -

Naira Marley, boss of Marlian Records has finally made out words concerning the death of Mohbad, a former signee to his record label.

Mohbad died at an early age of 27 years old on 12th September 2023 and has taken over the trends since then with many wild speculations rolling all over the internet space.

Naira Marley has since then received multiple backlash and threats for having a hand in his death prior to events that took place between the two before he gave the ghost.

Weeks after Mohbad’s death, Naira Marley has finally released a statement to speak his side of the matter and he’s assured fans that he has no hands in the death of Mohbad.

“I will like to clearly state that I have never fought or attacked Mohbad” a part of the statement said. He won’t on to further state that he has no hands in the death of Mohbad either directly or indirectly.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Check out the full statement below