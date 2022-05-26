type here...
I have no problem with his new wife – Lilwin’s ex-wife clarifies (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaians blast Lilwin for indirectly shading his ex-wife with his new wife
The ex-wife of award-winning Ghanaian movie star, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Patricia Afriyie has cleared up the wild rumours that she holds bitter sentiments against Maame Serwaa.

It has been widely speculated on the internet that Patricia is at loggerheads with Maame Serwaa for snatching her husband from her.

In the bid to set the records straight once and for all, Patricia wholeheartedly disclosed in her most recent interview that she is at peace with Maame Serwaa and has no form of problem with her.

She continued to confess that she’s very happy Lilwin married her instead of Sandra Ababio who was the cause of the collapse of her marriage.

In other news, Lilwin has rendered an unqualified apology to Sandra Sarfo Ababio after his ex-wife alleged that she saw her nude pictures on his phone.

