I have not closed down my churches - Angel Bishop
I have not closed down my churches – Angel Bishop

By Qwame Benedict
Angel Obinim
The leader of International Godsway Church Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim has finally broken his silence on the viral news that he has closed down all his church branches in the country.

According to the earlier publication, Obinim churches had to close down following their failure to adhere to the safety protocol set aside to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

It continued that, Obinim came to a conclusion that since he is finding difficulty in handling the crowd and they adhering to the safety precaution, he is closing it down.

Well, in a new video from the camp of the controversial preacher, he has explained that people disregard the story because it fake.

Speaking to his congregation he stated that people have tried to bring him down but his father Jesus is not ready to allow that to happen to him.

Angel Obinim went on to say many had wished him dead and his church collapse but he is here to assure them that so far as his father Jesus still reigns nothing of that sort would befall him.

The preacher has been linked to a lot of things in the country and the closure of his church happens to be one of the least things people expected from him.

Source:Ghpage

