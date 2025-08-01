type here...
I have not slept since my brother died- Daddy Lumba’s sister Faustina Fosu

By Mzta Churchill

Faustina Fosu, the sister of the biggest musician Ghana has ever had, Daddy Lumba has spoken for the first time following the death of her brother.

Speaking with GH Page’s Abuburo Kosua in an exclusive interview, Fasutina confirmed that she is the biological sister of Daddy Lumba, disclosing that she was the one the musician mentioned her name in his song, “Makra Mo” among others.

Faustina has emotionally shared what she went through hearing the death of her brother.

Fausty claims that ever since her brother died, she has not been able to sleep, stating that she has lost a great part of herself.

READ ALSO: Emotional As a big fan of Daddy Lumba dies after hearing of his death

According to her, even though she has a sister named Akosua Brempomaa, Daddy Lumba was her everything.

She disclosed that anytime she needed help, be it financial or not, it was her brother she called and anytime, he responded to her positively.

Faustina Fosu noted that the death of Daddy Lumba would go a long way to affect her badly.

