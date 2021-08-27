I have now settled my squabble with Maduagwu – Jim Iyke

- Advertisement -

According to James Ikechukwu Esomugha, popularly known as Jim Iyke, he has settled his scores with Instagram Blogger Uche Maduagwu after giving him some heavy punches.

A video surfaced on social media where the popular actor stormed the hideout of Uche Maduagwu to confront him on some allegations he made.

In the video, Jim Iyke looking furious asked the blogger why he was making such statements and comments about him on social media but Uche kept saying EFCC would investigate him.

Jim who couldn’t take the nonsense gave Uche a blow which forced him to run into his room.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Igbo on Friday, Jim Iyke revealed he’s no longer peeved by the comments of Uche and has settled his squabbles with him after their encounter.

He, however, revealed that he’s asked Uche to stop making a mockery of him and other celebrities on social media.