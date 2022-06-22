- Advertisement -

A veteran Ghanaian actor, George Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Paa George, has revealed he has 11 more years to live on earth.

The timeline, he said, is not a result of any medical condition but a personal prayer he offered to God to allow him to live for 96 years.

Now aged 85, Paa George is optimistic God will answer his prayers as he is still hale and hearty.

“I know that I’m definitely going to die. I asked for only 96 years on earth. I told God not to add or reduce that age. I must go and rest. I’m 85 years now so it’s left with only 11 years for me to die,” he said in an interview on Accra-based XYZ TV.

He has, however, indicated that two years to his death, he will live life to the fullest and enjoy it in every way he can.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the post;

Bra Agyenim – This man has been an old man since I was born , God has really blessed you with strength

Ahmad Taj – And when the decreed time is due, there shall not be a moment’s delay nor shall it be fast tracked (by a moment).”In the end, it’s not in up to you, sir.Wish you more health and wealth anyway.

Masia Brown – I wish I know how long I will live on earth I will start living a worthy life as soon as I am privy to that.Mr George pls live well healthier and do what is right and good I believe in love your neighbor as yourself the greatest commandments all the positive and virtues are enshrined in this cammandment In GA parlance we say “Hani migbele afee jogban ” to wit let me die a worthy death ….