type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleI have over 23 children - Dr Kwaku Oteng reveals
Lifestyle

I have over 23 children – Dr Kwaku Oteng reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
I have over 23 children - Dr Kwaku Oteng reveals
- Advertisement -

We all know that Dr Kwaku Oteng is a polygamous man who has never denied the fact that he likes women and adores a large family.

According to the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, most of the rumours about his life and relationships are untrue, for example; The reports that he fathers over 50 children and has more than 12 wives.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Adinkra during the 4th-anniversary celebration of Pure FM, Dr Kwaku Oteng disclosed for the very first time that he has over 23 kids.

READ ALSO: Cute photos of Christian Atsu’s beautiful wife and kids surface online

According to the Ghanaian millionaire, despite having this large number of children with different women, he makes sure that there’s no preferential treatment.

He stated that he makes sure all his kids get everything they request because God has blessed him enough to finance all their needs.

Dr Kwaku Oteng refused to talk about the number of women who bore him the over 23 kids and insisted their identities remain private.

Meanwhile, his known wives are Maame Yaa, his first wife, Akua GMB whom he has divorced and Nana Akosua Achiaa Linda who is a firmer banker and a beautiful woman.

READ ALSO: How Lil Win destroyed Dr Kwaku Oteng’s mother’s one-week celebration – Big Akwes reveals

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 9, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    94 %
    1.9mph
    40 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News