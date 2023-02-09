- Advertisement -

We all know that Dr Kwaku Oteng is a polygamous man who has never denied the fact that he likes women and adores a large family.

According to the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, most of the rumours about his life and relationships are untrue, for example; The reports that he fathers over 50 children and has more than 12 wives.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Adinkra during the 4th-anniversary celebration of Pure FM, Dr Kwaku Oteng disclosed for the very first time that he has over 23 kids.

According to the Ghanaian millionaire, despite having this large number of children with different women, he makes sure that there’s no preferential treatment.

He stated that he makes sure all his kids get everything they request because God has blessed him enough to finance all their needs.

Dr Kwaku Oteng refused to talk about the number of women who bore him the over 23 kids and insisted their identities remain private.

Meanwhile, his known wives are Maame Yaa, his first wife, Akua GMB whom he has divorced and Nana Akosua Achiaa Linda who is a firmer banker and a beautiful woman.

