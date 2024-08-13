Politician Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as Kwame A Plus has dropped another bombshell and this has to do with the former manager of Kwaw Kese identified as Fennec Okyere.

Ten(10) years ago, Fennec Okyere was murdered in cold blood at his Manet residence, in Accra but up to date, the person(s) haven’t been found and prosecuted.

Despite the police picking up BullHaus CEO Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog, they found nothing incriminating or linked to the murder of Fennec hence discharging him of the crime.

But A Plus in talking about security and how he handles threats on his life has disclosed that he has photos of the lifeless body of Fennec who used to be his friend on his phone.

He said he looks at the photos from time to time to warn him against what might befall him should he fail to take his security seriously.

On how he got the photos, he claimed that he was one of the first people to appear at the scene of the incident and took those pictures before the police arrived at the scene to drive them away.

Watch the video below: