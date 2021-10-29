I have slept with more than 3000 women- Oboy Siki shares his sexual escapades

- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor Oboy Siki, has disclosed in an interview that he has slept with close/up to 3,000 women. He says he stopped counting the number of women he sleeps a day after reaching 2,500.

Oboy Siki, unlike any other actor, has always made his sex life public. He takes pride in the fact that he has been able to bang several women with his ‘joystick’ regardless of his old age.

According to Oboy Siki whiles speaking to Delay on her show, he has documented the number of women he sleeps with. At his age, he has slept with over 3,000.

In the convo, Oboy Siki stated categorically that he is not bragging or chasing clout with the numbers (sleeping with 3,000 women) he is mentioning.

The actor made this shocking revelation after Delay asked if it was true he slept with 2,000 women as it has been reported.

“If you say 2,000, I don’t understand because it is more than that. I have stopped recording. I have documents.

After I reached 2,500, I stopped counting. I didn’t continue, but if I gauge I have hit about 3,000,” Oboy Siki said in the interview.

“I’m not saying this to brag. I kept that record when I was young. When a diary is full, I put it aside. I’m able to take 5 times a day.”

