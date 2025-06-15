I have forgiven Kwaku Manu because of Rashad & King Asu B- Okatakyie Afrifa

Man of the moment, Okatakyie Afrifa has disclosed that he will no longer fight Kumawoor actor, Kwaku Manu again.

Okatakyie made his intentions known while speaking during the recent episode of his “For The Records” show.

Many people were in anticipation to hearing from Okatakyie Afrifa after Kwaku Manu had responded to his warnings and dared him to do whatever he wanted.

Unlike many Ghanaians thought, Okatakyie did not retaliate to Kwaku Manu’s insults that were targeted at him.

The media personality noted that, after he had threatened to slap sense into Kwaku Manu, many top-notch personalities reached out to him to ask him to forget and move on.

Among the many people that called him to seize fire according to Okatakyie Afrifa was the CEO of Gh Page, Rashad and a staunch member of the “Rash Hour” team, King Asu B.

Okatakyie stated that, the duo spoke sense into him, and because of the respect he had for them, he has decided to take their advice and stop fighting Kwaku Manu.

