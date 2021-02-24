I have a sugar mummy who calls me when she wants to get it on- Joeboy

- Advertisement -

Afrobeat singer Joeboy has gotten fans shook as he revealed in a new video that he has a sugar mummy.

In an interview, the Nigerian artiste disclosed that although he considers himself single, he has someone who calls him whenever she’s down for some bedroom action.

The artiste signed to fellow Nigerian Mr Eazi’s Banku Music Under Exclusive License to emPawa Africa Limited, mentioned that the lyrics from his song Sugar Mama were inspired by real events.

He expressed that he has an amorous relationship with a rich and much older woman.

Joeboy added that he finds his relationship with the said woman great and stress free.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

I have a sugar mummy-JoeBoy pic.twitter.com/rElpE2Kcvu — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) February 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the budding singer’s ‘Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic’? New Album dropped in February 2021.