I Have Trained My Sons To Be Womanizers- Afia Schwar

Self-acclaimed queen of Ghana’s comedy, Afia Schwar has made a statement that would make netizens take a swipe at her.

The controversial media personality claims she has trained her two sons to become womanizers, hence, it is no news if she hears that her sons are womanizers.

Afia made this shocking disclosure in a post via her official Instagram page sighted by Ghpage.com.

Afia took to her official Instagram page to post a conversation that transpired between her and an anonymous individual, obviously a female.

In the chat, the lady was advising Afia to slap sense into her son, Irvin, claiming that her son had cheated on her friend.

The lady revealed in the chat that she got Afia’s number through her friend, and wanted to inform her so that she could stop her son from being disgraced.

According to her, her friend, who happens to be Afia’s son’s girlfriend, has decided to drag him on social media to disgrace him.

In her response, Afia stated that she does not care about whatever happens, saying that the lady was a prostitute which is why she allowed her son to sleep with her.

She went on to add that she has trained her two sons to be womanizers so, no one should try to tell her her sons are womanizers as if she does not know.

She wrote:

“Dear Prostitutes of Today…

You can be sleeping with my husband, I don’t care!!!!

Whatever you did with my son was your choice…Any man will USE and DUMP your cheap ass…if you sell dem cheap..

And as we speak,he’s still using another of your types cos you’re STUPID!!!!

So far as I’m concerned my children are womanizer and I don’t care who avail herself of that.

Now go write a book about it, Miss Nelson!!!!”