I have used 14 ladies for sacrifice- money ritualist makes shocking Revelation

By Mzta Churchill

A young man, identified as Emma has revealed that he has used 15 ladies for sacrifice.

In a shocking disclosure, Emma stated that he was working as a galamseyer until his co worker introduced him into money rituals.

According to Emma, he helped his co-worker when life was beating him half dead, because at that time, he, Emma had enough while his co-worker was struggling.

However, as time went on, Emma claims he lost his work and became poor, and the co worker also became rich.

In his narration, Emma noted that his friend told him that he would help him since he (Emma) used to help him when life was okay for him.

During that time, according to Emma, his friend sent him 200 Ghana Cedis to come to Kumasi so he could introduce him to the work he does.

To his surprise, after he had come to Kumasi, his friend introduced him to “money rituals” without pre-informing him.

He claims he wishes he could have stopped but had no option because he was told he might die should he leave there without including himself.

Emma disclosed that he was asked to use 14 ladies for sacrifice so that he could be rich.

He was therefore given 14 handkerchiefs to use to clean the ladies’ Private- parts after he had slept with them.

