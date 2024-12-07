I Have Won- A Plus

Information gathered Gh Page has it that entertainment pundit cum politician, A Plus has won the Gomoa Central seat.

Despite the competition, it is gathered that A Plus stood tall among his competitors.

The news was made known by A Plus himself via a Facebook post sighted by Gh Page.

The politician took to his facebook page and wrote “I have won”, which has generated social media conversation.

Even though A Plus did not give much details in his post, as in what he has won, it is concluded that it is the election he was talking about.

