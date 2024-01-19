“I haven’t built any house in Ghana after 14 years in the US, I’m using all my money to chew meat and chill” – Obaa Cee reveals

- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian TikToker, Obaa Cee, has disclosed in an interview with Zionfelix that she hasn’t built any house in Ghana despite spending 14 years in the US.

According to Obaa Cee, she uses all her hard-earned money to chew meat and chill.

As admitted by her, she loves meat and drinks a lot – Hence these are the things she spends most of her income on.

As disclosed by Obaa Cee, once she has a place to lay her head anytime she visits Ghana, she doesn’t see the need to build one on her own.

In the course of the interview, Obaa Cee added that she might consider buying a house in the future but it’s not part of her plans at the moment.



Who’s Obaa Cee

Obaa Cee is a 54-year-old Ghanaian woman who has a large following on social media most especially TikTok.

She’s known for commenting on trending issues in Ghana despite being based in the US.

Recently, she was in the news for harassing Kidi during an event in the US.

Her jovial and playful nature has made her one of the most loved social media content creators in the country at the moment.