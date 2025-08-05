type here...
Entertainment

I haven’t eaten for the past 3 days but I did a campaign song for you- Evangelist Akwesi Nyarko tells President Mahama

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Evangelist Akwesi Nyarko has sent a message to the First Gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama.

In a self-recorded video, the Gospel musician reminded President Mahama of being part of the reasons why he is the president of Ghana now.

The musician claims that even though it looked like the then former president couldn’t gain power, however, he sacrificed everything apart from the love he willingly gave and supported the president.

Naming some of the things he did to help the president become the president he is today, the Gospel musician said that he did a campaign song for the president which badly affected his career.

READ ALSO: Remember God is not asleep, you will make the NDC go out of power- Shatta Wale speaks after EOCO stormed his house with guns

According to him, he was seen as an outcast and of treacherous behavior after campaigning for the president, stating that these days, no event organizer calls him for an event.

However, despite all his efforts, the Gospel musician said that the president and the NDC bigwigs have turned their backs on him.

He noted that all plans to reach out to the president seem not to work, hence, the reason to use this medium.

Trending
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

He shared that, he has gone so bankrupt that there are days he had to go hungry for three days.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Remember God is not asleep, you will make the NDC go out of power- Shatta Wale speaks after EOCO...

EOCO storms Shatta Wale’s house with guns over fraud suspicion

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, August 5, 2025
23.8 C
Accra

Also Read

Sammy Gyamfi chops Serwaa Amihere- Afia Schwar alleges

9 Lesser-Known Facts About Daddy Lumba That Will Surprise You

Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba used and dumped Theresah Abebrese – Angry family speaks

Video of Theresa Abebrese cheering Daddy Lumba

Theresa Abeberese and Daddy Lumba

BBNAIJA 2025: Kayikunmi and Isabella’s all-loved-up session video

Kayikunmi and Isabella
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways