I haven’t eaten for the past 3 days but I did a campaign song for you- Evangelist Akwesi Nyarko tells President Mahama

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Evangelist Akwesi Nyarko has sent a message to the First Gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama.

In a self-recorded video, the Gospel musician reminded President Mahama of being part of the reasons why he is the president of Ghana now.

The musician claims that even though it looked like the then former president couldn’t gain power, however, he sacrificed everything apart from the love he willingly gave and supported the president.

Naming some of the things he did to help the president become the president he is today, the Gospel musician said that he did a campaign song for the president which badly affected his career.

According to him, he was seen as an outcast and of treacherous behavior after campaigning for the president, stating that these days, no event organizer calls him for an event.

However, despite all his efforts, the Gospel musician said that the president and the NDC bigwigs have turned their backs on him.

He noted that all plans to reach out to the president seem not to work, hence, the reason to use this medium.

He shared that, he has gone so bankrupt that there are days he had to go hungry for three days.