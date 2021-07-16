type here...
I haven’t seen my son for the past 3 years – Shatta Wale’s mother

By Qwame Benedict
I haven't seen my son for the past 3 years - Shatta Wale's mother
Shatta Wale and Mum
Mother of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale identified as Elsie Evelyn Avemegah has revealed that it’s been a long time since she set her eyes on her superstar son.

According to her, Shatta Wale doesn’t visit her and they haven’t met anywhere hence failure for both of them see each other.

She made these shocking comments during an interview on Hot 93.3 with Nana Ampofo where she was questioned about her current relationship with her son.

Madam Elsie was asked the last time she saw her son to which her answer shocked the host.

“Shatta Wale doesn’t visit me…..It’s been almost 3 years since I last saw Shatta Wale” she revealed.

Her answer pushed Nana Ampofo to question if everything was okay between the two and they had no bad blood between them since it’s strange.

She responded that there is nothing bad and she has no issue with her son.

Source:Ghpage

