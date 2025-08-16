I help people because of Akrobeto- Dr. Likee

Man of the moment, Dr. Likee has disclosed what triggers him to help people, most especially, those from the streets.

The actor disclosed in a video that features him and legendary actor cum media personality, Akrobeto.

In the video, the duo conversed about how the once-upon-a-time “wicked” actor started.

Dr. Likee praised Akrobeto for helping him to become a better version of himself when no one else had a reason why they couldn’t help him.

The actor admitted that had it not been Akrobeto, perhaps he wouldn’t be able to become the Dr. Likee he is today.

He revealed that anytime he sees someone on the street, it reminds him of his past when he depended on alms for survival.

Likee claims that despite numerous rumors that he was into drugs and other evil bedeviling acts, Akrobeto still gave him a chance.

Likee stated that his association with Akrobeto and what he did for him triggered his decision to help people, the reason he picked numerous people from the ghettos and helped them to become better versions of themselves.