Media personality Kwame Gyan has on his timeline stated that he wants the state to prosecute Bishop Salifu Amoako and his son to bring closure to the families who lost their beloved.

In his lengthy post, he noted that Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako from the onset knew about the behaviour of his son Elrad and had kept quiet about it and now the result of his negligence is what made some people lose their daughters.

He listed some eight pointers out of the incident and concluded that he hopes the case doesn’t turn out to be similar to that of comic actor Lil Win who the state is yet to prosecute following his accident that killed a little boy.

His post reads: “As you go to bed remember this:

1. Salifu Amoako’s son is 16 years. Per our laws, he had no business driving a car.

2. There are enough videos filmed by him and his idiotic friends that show that he frequently uses our roads as an F1 circuit.

3. That speed he was driving at, couldn’t be anything lower than 160km/h. In fact, some even say 190km/h may not be an exaggeration. And he did that speed at EAST LEGON on a weekend! Let that sink in.

4. He was there when his Dad foolishly professed in the US that in Ghana, he drives cars without number plates.

5. At the same venue, he also said that despite driving cars without number plates, our Police salute him and call him General. His son was there when he said these.

6. Very safe to assume that he’s known his son drives his cars despite the fact that he is underaged and shouldn’t be driving.

7. That silly boy is alive and receiving excellent treatment while the two poor girls whose bodies….let me not complete this thought. Too much grief already.

8. The ‘man of god’ knows too well that he has a recalcitrant son if all the tales of him having been dismissed from at least 2 schools are to be believed.

I pray we sustain this level of anger until TRUE justice prevails.

PS:

I do pray that we don’t see a repeat of the Lil Win case…and please don’t tell me it is in court…please!!!!!!

See the screenshot of his post below: