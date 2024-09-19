Kumawood actor-turned-footballer administrator Yaw Dabo has disclosed that he played a role in Jude Bellingham’s move from Dortmund to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to Yaw Dabo, he discussed with Bellingham about the possible move to Real Madrid after they met at Dortmund.

He said he had visited Ghanaian coach Otto Addo who was by then with the team and he made it possible for him to interact with some players in the team including the English midfielder.

“Otto Addo took me to the VIP, where I spoke with all of them, including Mats Hummels. Otto Addo made my visit a great one. That’s when I told Bellingham, ‘You have to go to Real Madrid.’ So I told Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid before the transfer,” he said.

Owner of an academy, Yaw Dabo visited Ajax, PSG, Dortmund, and Real Madrid during his 2023 networking tour of Europe.

Real Madrid announced the signing of Jude Bellingham for €103 million on a six-year contract, two months after their first meeting.